JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $197.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $411.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 162,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

