JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88.

