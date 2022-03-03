JulSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $853,366.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $10.75 million and $853,366.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.65 or 0.06710792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.60 or 1.00285199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

