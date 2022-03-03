Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 5,099 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,119 ($68.68) to GBX 5,099 ($68.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 2,781.50 ($37.32) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462 ($33.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,550.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,883.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.