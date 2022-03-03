Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 29,500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.

Separately, reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

