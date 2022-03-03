Karen Seaberg Sells 385 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,166. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

