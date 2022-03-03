Kava.io Market Cap Reaches $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00183883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00345766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

