Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 455.6% in February

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

KMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,952. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

