KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KB Financial Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

