KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($97.75) to €83.00 ($93.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

