Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $754.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 754 ($10.12) and last traded at GBX 758 ($10.17), with a volume of 30112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 771 ($10.34).

KLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.15) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.15) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.44) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 882.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.18. The stock has a market cap of £548.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.58.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

