Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Shares Down 1.3%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. 631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.