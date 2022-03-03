Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $825.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

