Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.62. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

