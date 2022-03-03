KeyCorp Comments on TimkenSteel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $882.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

