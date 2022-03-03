KeyCorp Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $312.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,760.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

