Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) & LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Critical Comparison

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kimco Realty and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 4 12 0 2.75 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus price target of $26.07, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 61.39% 10.55% 5.56% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 10.74 $844.06 million $1.59 14.95 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About LSL Property Services (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.