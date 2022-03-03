Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.31. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.