Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

