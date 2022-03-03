Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $291.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $329.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

