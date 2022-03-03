Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

