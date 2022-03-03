Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

