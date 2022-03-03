Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,449 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,482,000 after buying an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.