Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $215.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,938,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

