Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($111.24) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

FRA KGX opened at €70.00 ($78.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.07. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

