Kleros Price Reaches $0.0834 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Kleros has a total market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $415,171.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002708 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00409474 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

