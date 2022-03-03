KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $17.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 162,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,536,357. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.