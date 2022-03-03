KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 451,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

