KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 13,812 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock remained flat at $$66.41 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 448,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

