Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 75,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $46.86. 1,394,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607,049. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

