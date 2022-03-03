Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 812 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The company has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.63 and a 200 day moving average of $250.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

