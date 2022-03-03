Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 63,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,610. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64.

