Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDSMY. UBS Group cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($230.34) to €190.00 ($213.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($215.73) to €193.00 ($216.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

RDSMY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.