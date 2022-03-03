Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDSMY. UBS Group cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($230.34) to €190.00 ($213.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($215.73) to €193.00 ($216.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

RDSMY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

