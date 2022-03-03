Kopion Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Simulations Plus comprises about 0.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,287. The company has a market capitalization of $808.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

