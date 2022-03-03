Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $1.420-$1.580 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.42-1.56 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $7,803,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

