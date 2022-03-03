Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 405 ($5.43) on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.70 ($5.55). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.15.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

