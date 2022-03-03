Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

DNUT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 831,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

