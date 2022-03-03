K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading Up 3.5%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

