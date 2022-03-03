KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.10 on Monday. KT has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the third quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 187.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

