KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
NYSE:KT opened at $13.10 on Monday. KT has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.
KT Company Profile (Get Rating)
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.