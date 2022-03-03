Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 7,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.