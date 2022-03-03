Lara Thrush Long Sells 900 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AGCO opened at $128.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.