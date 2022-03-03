Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of LGO opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $746.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 853,765 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

