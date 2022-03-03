Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Trading Up 0.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 121,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 51,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

About Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

