Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

LRCDF stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

