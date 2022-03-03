LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LCII traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $163.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

