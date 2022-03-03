Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.72

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.72 and last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 14873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.82.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

