Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $143.72

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.72 and last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 14873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

