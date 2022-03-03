Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $118.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

LDOS opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Leidos by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

