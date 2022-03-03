Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Leju alerts:

LEJU stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.