Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
LEJU stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74.
Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
