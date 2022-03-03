LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

